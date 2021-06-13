Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

G7 leaders agreed to coordinate China approach much more closely - Canada PM Trudeau

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWvk8_0aT2ZAs200

(Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders on Sunday agreed to coordinate their response to the challenges posed by China “much much more closely”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after a summit in Britain.

Trudeau led a G7 discussion of China on Saturday and called for a unified approach, a source said.

The grouping needed to “stand strong and united” on China and agreed to measures to do that, Trudeau said.

“What we really came together clearly to say and put forward today was a need to speak with one voice, a need to coordinate much more closely our working together and our focus,” he told a televised news conference.

One concrete example of G7 action was its offer to help developing nations with an infrastructure plan that could rival Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, he said.

On some issues, such as climate change, the G7 needed to work with China, he said.

“There are areas where we need to challenge China directly, for example on human rights. So a firm united position such as the one we established here at the G7 will continue to show our approach based on shared values and respect for international rights is good not just for us but the planet,” he added.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Politicsmix929.com

Canada’s Trudeau called for concerted G7 approach to China – source

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People’s Republic, a source said. G7 leaders – who together control about $40...
POTUSBBC

PM to lead press conference as G7 summit closes

There's just a few minutes to go until we're expecting to hear from Boris Johnson at a press conference from Carbis Bay. The UK PM will be speaking as the G7 summit draws to a close. We're not sure yet exactly what he'll say - but we'll be bringing you live updates from Cornwall.
WorldWDIO-TV

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - The leaders of the world’s richest countries have pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations and agreed they will work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and call on Beijing to respect human rights. Speaking at the end of a...
U.S. Politicsinews.co.uk

G7 leaders agree to combat China by setting up new fund to build infrastructure around the world

G7 leaders will launch an attempt to combat the rise of China by competing with the Asian superpower to fund infrastructure projects around the world. A new plan dubbed “Build Back Better for the World” is intended to be a democratic equivalent of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which involves the country sending loans to poorer countries that often come with onerous conditions attached.
Indiabuffalonynews.net

G7 leaders vow to call out China over Xinjiang, HK

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The leaders of the G7 countries on Sunday pledged to promote shared values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, while agreeing to consult on collective approaches on Beijing's practices to undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.
EnvironmentMetro International

More needed: G7 nations agree to boost climate finance

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -G7 leaders agreed on Sunday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year by rich countries to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming, but only two nations offered firm promises of more cash. Alongside...
POTUSUS News and World Report

G7 Leaders Agreed to Keep the Money Taps Open -Source

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations were in broad agreement about the need to continue supporting their economies with fiscal stimulus after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday. The backing for more stimulus was shared...
Politics101 WIXX

Canada PM Trudeau nominates first judge of color to sit on Supreme Court

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday made history by nominating the first judge of color to sit on the country’s Supreme Court, which has only ever had white justices in its 146-year existence. Mahmud Jamal, who has been a judge on Ontario’s court of appeal since...
Americasmywestnipissingnow.com

Rise in intolerance across Canada “clear and definite”: PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Islamophobia and the horrific violence it brings must end. Trudeau said today non-muslim Canadians are discovering, often for the very first time, the insecurity and fear felt by many Muslim Canadians when they go out in public. He believes together, Canadians can counter this darkness...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: G-7 leaders agree to more global funding for climate change, warn China, Russia

The leaders of the G-7 agreed to additional funding to help poorer countries battle climate change, capping the last day of the summit on England's southwest coast on Sunday. The nations also pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, endorsed a global minimum tax on multinational corporations and agreed they will work together to challenge China’s "non-market economic practices" and to call on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Public Health895thelake.ca

PM Trudeau: Canada To Receive 68 Million Doses By End Of July

Canada will have received 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of June, and 68 million by the end of July, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Speaking from self-isolation at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau discussed the influx of vaccines and the next steps for reopening. “Canada is getting millions...