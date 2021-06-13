Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Early motherhood can benefit everyone

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was really encouraged to read the article by Bushra Shaikh regarding early motherhood (‘For women, it makes sense to have children first and a career later’, 12 June). I was lucky enough to be born to a mother who was just 20 years old; my father was 24. I am now 62 and both my parents are still with me and my sisters.

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsdailyvoice.com

March Of Dimes Puts Dads In The Spotlight — Celebrating Fatherhood & Supporting Preemie Dads

The March of Dimes, founded in 1938 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to combat polio (initially as the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis — NFIP) has championed several worthy causes throughout its history. After its first successful mission against polio, the organization emphasized prevention of birth defects and followed that with a focus on healthy pregnancies. Most recently, prevention of prematurity has been its target, with the Prematurity Campaign Collaborative which began in 2017.
KidsSlate

I Secretly Got My Daughter Vaccinated Against My Partner’s Wishes

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

I’m Good in Motherhood!

For the first time in my five years of being a mom, I’m okay with where I am in motherhood. I’m going to be honest for a second— I was very nervous about becoming a mom. I took motherhood very seriously, and I think I felt the need to obtain perfection early on.
Family Relationshipsrochestermom.com

The Seven Stages of Motherhood

At various points in my life, I can remember thinking that I was over something. Whatever stage I was in, I would naively declare to myself, “I am never going to be back here ever again.” However, a few months or even years later, I often found myself back in the exact same situation. No matter the subject, one thing I have learned over and over again is that everything in life works in cycles; it all eventually comes full circle. I venture out expecting something completely different, only to end up at square one all over again.
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

Things Are Going Back to “Normal” but Will I Ever Love Motherhood Again?

In 2020, the bottom fell out of motherhood for me. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way, but that didn’t make it any easier to get through. Beginning that fateful March day when the WHO declared the pandemic, I watched in horror as all the supports that made our family work fell away one by one. My daughter’s beloved preschool closed for two days. And then two weeks. And then indefinitely. And then permanently. We kept our youngest out of daycare, continuing to pay full price for zero childcare. (That only lasted for three weeks before it became clear that either I was leaving my job and spiraling even deeper into depression, or she was going back to daycare.)
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

The unreasonable expectations of American motherhood

In the week before beginning maternity leave, I was trying to write a poignant and expansive essay on what it means to become a mother, but what I kept thinking about was why so many women aren’t having children. “How Low Can America’s Birthrate Go Before It’s A Problem?” asked...
Advocacymidfloridanewspapers.com

Everyone can make a difference, Part 2

Volunteers are everyday heroes in my book. Volunteers are made up of men, women, boys and girls who perform acts of mercy. They are generally passionate about their community and enjoy having the opportunity to be involved. Time is the most valuable gift we possess, and when one chooses to use it to serve or help others, it is the most honorable way to spend those precious moments.
Family Relationshipsmomtastic.com

If Moms Took A Gap Year

Recently, I was helping my 18-year-old daughter organize herself for her upcoming gap year abroad. It was good to have practical, administrative tasks to focus on as a distraction from acknowledging that my baby girl is old enough to leave home. As we debated over how many pairs of underwear/T-shirts/bottles...
Family Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

Alesha Dixon talks motherhood

Alesha Dixon says her violent childhood has made her a better mother and she wants her children to feel safe and loved. Alesha Dixon says her violent childhood has made her a better mother. The 42-year-old TV star has Azura, seven, and Anaya, 20 months, with her husband Azuka Ononye,...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Becoming my baby grandson’s carer was a wake-up call on the urgent need to better support fathers

In January of 2019, my grandson Lyle was born. As I leaned over and looked at him in the arms of my son, I couldn’t believe how lucky I was. I also wasn’t aware of how much that little 8lb boy would change my life.Circumstances meant that Lyle’s parents weren’t able to look after him, so myself and my wife Allison stepped in to become Lyle’s kinship carers. At the age of 44, a baby moved into my house, and I began a process that I thought I had long ago left behind. Sleepless nights, nappy changing, tantrums (both his...
Family RelationshipsTelegraph

After being in foster care I used to envy my friends’ ‘normal’ families – but then I found my mother

As a child, I was fascinated by the mothers of my school friends; the small and gentle ways in which they cared for their children. I remember visiting a friend’s house one day and feeling totally baffled by how affectionate her mother was, showering her in cuddles and kisses and undivided attention. It felt almost embarrassing to me, to see such a blatant expression of love out in the open.
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Blame My Husband for My Daughter’s Anxiety

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About a month ago, I had to have major surgery and stay in the hospital overnight. As my husband was taking me to the hospital that morning, I hugged my 3-year-old and told her “Mommy has a boo-boo. I’m going to the hospital and the doctor is going to make me all better! I will be home tomorrow!” She had a great day, and my husband was home by 7 p.m. to put her to bed. (I’ve put her to bed and gotten up with her every day since her birth, so this was definitely a change for her.) When I got home from the hospital the next day, she saw me and curled up in the hallway with tears streaming down her face. I told her to come lie down with me and asked her what was wrong. “I didn’t know where you were!” she said and burst into tears again. I asked my husband if he had reminded her that I was spending the night at the hospital, and he said, “No, you already told her you would be gone overnight, so I didn’t mention you at all so she wouldn’t be sad you weren’t here.”
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Husband Wants to Force Our Overscheduled Kid to Get a Job

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My wonderful son will be entering high school next year, and this has sparked something of a debate between my husband and me as to whether this means he needs to start looking for an after-school job. I strongly value building work experience and instilling children with a strong work ethic, but I’m concerned about the impact a job might have on my son right now. After watching him struggle in a school that was rife with gang violence, drugs, and abysmal academics, he applied and earned a scholarship to a prestigious private school. In order to maintain his scholarship, he must keep an excellent GPA. He also swims and plays soccer for the school teams, and each student at the school is required to do community service hours, so while he’s thriving at his new school and enjoying it, he has little downtime to relax between his studies, service hours, and sports.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

I knew becoming a dad would be tough – but never imagined visiting my partner in a psychiatric hospital

When my partner Laura told me she was pregnant, we couldn’t have been happier. We’d known each other since we were kids and had always been best friends, but it wasn’t until we were 30 that we finally got together. Our paths crossed and brought us back into each other’s lives again – it was as though everything had perfectly aligned. When Laura gave me the news about the pregnancy, I knew there was nobody else I’d rather go on that journey with. But our early experiences of parenthood were like nothing we could have anticipated.Postpartum psychosis (PP) isn’t a...