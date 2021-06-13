Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Passerby Finds Wounded Stabbing Victim on Grape Street in Little Italy

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4PcX_0aT2Ywgv00
Emergency vehicles at the scene of the stabbing. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 25-year-old man suffered non-life threatening wounds when he was stabbed in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The stabbing was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 500 W. Grape St., said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

A passerby discovered the wounded man and called police but the victim did not provide information to officers, Heims said.

A videographer at the scene said the man appeared to be homeless.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Italy#Grape#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

56-Year-Old Man Shot at, Then Run Over in Mount Hope Homicide

A 56-year-old man was found dead in the Mount Hope neighborhood after he was apparently shot at and run over by a vehicle, police said Monday. Dispatchers received several calls about 8:15 p.m. Sunday reporting that a person had been struck by a vehicle following a shooting on F Street between Morrison and 41st streets, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Eric Scott Anderson Identified As Man Killed by Deputies in Encinitas

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday identified the man deputies fatally shot near Batiquitos Lagoon. Patrol personnel were investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered Eric Scott Anderson, 40, about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s department.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Apparent Homicide Victim Found in Mira Mesa Home

Patrol officers investigating a report of a blood-covered, seemingly irrational man in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood Friday found the body of an apparent homicide victim inside a nearby home. A 911 caller reported seeing the bloodied man “acting erratically” in front of a residence in the 7800 block of Burlington...
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Shoot Man Who Pulled Gun on Them in Leucadia

Deputies fatally shot a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them Friday in the Leucadia area of Encinitas. The patrol personnel were investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered a possible suspect about 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.