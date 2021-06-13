CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crayola Crayon and Storage Tub (168-Piece) $9.97

techbargains.com
 2021-06-13

Walmart has the Crayola Crayon and Storage Tub (168-Piece) for...

www.techbargains.com

99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Rienar Window Track Cleaning Brushes (2-Pieces) $4.97

Amazon has the Rienar Window Track Cleaning Brushes (2-Pieces) for a low $4.97 after Subscribe and Save. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $6.99, so you save 28% off. Built-in finger grips for a secure hold. Sweeps away dirt, while scraper dislodges debris from tight corners. Effortlessly...
techbargains.com

Igloo Bottom Load Water Dispenser $196.99

Walmart has the Igloo Bottom Load Water Dispenser for a low $196.99 Free Shippng. This is normally $299.99 so you save 33% off. his bottom-loader gives you ice-cold and piping hot water in just second. This water dispenser allows you to load 3 or 5 gallon bottles with no plumbing required.
techbargains.com

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum $199

Walmart has the Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum (2211W) for a low $199 Free Shipping. Save $40 off the list price and this is part of Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale. Two-Tank System - Keeps cleaning solution and dirty water separate to make sure you are always cleaning...
techbargains.com

Kreg 520PRO Pocket-Hole Jig (Blue) $83.99

Woot! has the Kreg 520PRO Pocket-Hole Jig (Blue) for a low $83.99. Free Shipping with Prime or $6 Shipping This is normally $140 so you save 40% off. Build pocket-hole projects anytime, anywhere! The Pocket-Hole Jig 520 is the most versatile jig yet from Kreg with features that adapt and adjust to suit your project-building needs.
techbargains.com

Cheeroll 15000LM 6500K Deformable Led Garage Lights $11.99

Amazon has the Cheeroll 15000LM 6500K Deformable Led Garage Lights for a low $11.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "QX7D2QLE" (Exp 10/26). This is originally $31.99, so you save 62% off list price. Adjustment from 0° to 240°. 192-piece high quality cutting-edge led chips. Provides total 15000...
techbargains.com

Homca Memory Foam Cervical Pillow $19.99

Amazon has the Homca Memory Foam Cervical Pillow for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "N37BJWR8" (Exp 10/20). This is originally $33.31, so you save 39% off list price. Rebound memory foam pillow. Support for Side, Back, and Stomach sleepers. Washable and breathable pillowcase. Ergonomic design; Size: 24"...
techbargains.com

PDS03B 800W Electric Drywall Sander w/ 12x Sandpapers $44.99

Amazon has the PDS03B 800W Electric Drywall Sander w/ 12x Sandpapers for a low $44.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "IZD29TYC" (Exp Soon). This is originally $90, so you save 50% off list price. 360° Rotating Sanding Disk & LED Light. 800W high power motor; Includes 12x...
techbargains.com

KIWOEN Universal Socket Tool (Fits 1/4" to 3/4") $7.49

Amazon has the KIWOEN Universal Socket Tool for a low $7.49 after Coupon Code: "6FMHCL7B" (Exp Soon). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $15, so you save 50% off list price. Multi socket tool can replace the whole socket wrench set. Fits 1/4"...
techbargains.com

Crocs Kids's Crocband Clog (2-Colors) $16.99

Woot! has the Crocs Kids's Crocband Clog (2-Colors) for a low $16.99. Free Shipping with Prime or $6 Shipping. This is normally $35 so you save 51% off. A sporty racing stripe adds a pop of color to Crocs iconic clogs. Made with lightweight, durable Croslite material, the contoured footbeds and outsoles deliver incredible comfort and support for whatever the day has in store.
techbargains.com

Cphst Unisex 3-Temperature Heated Vest w/ 10000mAh Battery $51.50

Amazon has the Cphst Unisex 3-Temperature Heated Vest w/ 10000mAh Battery for a low $51.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "GYYQGHHE" (Exp 10/24). This is originally $85.99, so you save 40% off list price. Latest carbon fiber and imported high-quality TPU heating film design. Equipped with super...
techbargains.com

Graywind Smart WiFi Motorized Zebra Blinds (Custom Size) from $158.39

Amazon has the Graywind Smart WiFi Motorized Zebra Blinds (Custom Size) from $158.39 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "12TBG4GW" (Exp 11/18). This is originally $179.99, so you save $21 off list price. 90% blackout, alternating sheer & 3" slats combination. Alexa & google enabled, voice control precisely. Remote control &...
techbargains.com

Umpool 30W 3000-Lumen LED Floor Lamp (3000K-6000K) $28.49

Amazon has the Umpool 30W 3000-Lumen LED Floor Lamp (3000K-6000K) for a low $28.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "ASVZ39US" (Exp 10/27). This is originally $56.99, so you save 50% off list price. 8.66 inches head ,68.89 inches tall. 30 watt power saving LED light. 50000h, high quality lights can...
techbargains.com

Sun Joe SWJ802E 9.4FT 6.5A Electric Pole Chainsaw $52

Amazon has the Sun Joe SWJ802E 9.4FT 6.5A Electric Pole Chainsaw (Gray) for a low $52.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $75, so you save 31% off list price. Perfect for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs. Telescoping pole extends to 9.4ft providing plenty of reach. Multi-position head cuts at...
techbargains.com

Rottogoon 32" x 24" LED Lighted Adustable Bathroom Mirror $119.99

Amazon has the Rottogoon 32" x 24" LED Lighted Adustable Bathroom Mirror for a low $119.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50VC2SPX" (Exp 10/30). This is originally $239.98, so you save $119 off list price. Made of environmentally friendly copper-free materials. IP44 waterproof LED light strip life span over 40000hrs.
