Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position
Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com