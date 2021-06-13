Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.