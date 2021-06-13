Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.americanbankingnews.com