Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.