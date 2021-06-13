Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.