Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

By ABMN Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

