Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 5,678 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.americanbankingnews.com