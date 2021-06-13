Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 5,678 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Travel Management Company#Travel Services#Expe#Grimes Company Inc#Cwm Llc#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Credit Suisse Group#Btig Research#Truist Securities#Expedia Group Inc#12 39#The Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 152 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $31.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells 10,389 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 12,364 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
TV & Videosamericanbankingnews.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Stockscom-unik.info

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $650.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $37.19 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.