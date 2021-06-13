Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillar Inc#Md#Norges Bank#Fmr Llc#Sec#Peg#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cats
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketscom-unik.info

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Texas Statecom-unik.info

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Petsamericanbankingnews.com

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Waddell & […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,982 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketscom-unik.info

Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstickerreport.com

Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.