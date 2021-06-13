Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com