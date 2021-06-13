Cancel
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

By ABMN Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

