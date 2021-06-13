Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.
Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.americanbankingnews.com