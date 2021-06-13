Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecolab Inc#Ecl#Ecl#Grimes Company Inc#48 53#Sec#Credit Suisse Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,343 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “. Several other...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Insider Ault & Company, Inc. Purchases 5,587 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,029.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,354,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,490.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.