Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com