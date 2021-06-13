Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.
Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com