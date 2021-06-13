Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.