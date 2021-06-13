Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of The AES worth $167,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com