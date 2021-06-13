Cancel
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of The AES worth $167,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.americanbankingnews.com
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.90.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The AES (NYSE:AES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Snap-on worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Raised to $14.50

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of VICI Properties worth $41,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. A number of other...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $37.19 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

KWPCY stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. Kewpie has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.22. Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).