Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,220 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.americanbankingnews.com