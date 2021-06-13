Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.63.