Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Moving Average#Boosts Stake#Grimes Company Inc#Sec#Ups#Credit Suisse Group#Argus#Vertical Research#The Goldman Sachs Group#Peg#United Parcel Service
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.63.
