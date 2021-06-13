Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com