Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 3,491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.