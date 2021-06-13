Cancel
Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 3,491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

