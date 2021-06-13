FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)
FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com