MLB

What Yankees are saying about Aaron Judge’s back issue

By Randy Miller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when the Yankees’ offense is waking up, manager Aaron Boone again has been forced to use a watered-down lineup this weekend. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton won’t start Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. Judge has been dealing with back spasms since Saturday, while Stanton has been limited to pinch-hitting duties...

www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

MLBbronxpinstripes.com

It’s time for the Yankees to clean house

Even after a win Tuesday night the New York Yankees are hanging just around .500 with a 34-32 record positioning them fourth in the American League East behind the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, 10 games behind the division leader. Embed from Getty Images. Only...
MLBThe Ringer

It’s Time to Fire Aaron Boone After the Yankees Got Swept by the Red Sox, Plus Rob Perez on the NBA

JJ opens with a rant on his disgust for the Yankees after they were swept by the Red Sox and listens to Aaron Boone speak postgame to count all of his cliché answers (1:06). Then, he talks about the Nets’ Game 1 win over the Bucks and why he doesn’t think they need James Harden to win the series (27:55). Next, he welcomes FanDuel expert Rob Perez, a.k.a. World Wide Wob, to the show to discuss his Knicks, his pick for the Nets-Bucks series, and why he thinks the Clippers will win the title (32:47). Finally, JJ closes it out with some thoughts on the Mets and Islanders (52:50) before reacting to some listener voicemails (58:47).
MLBESPN

Sliding New York Yankees 'need to step it up,' manager Aaron Boone says

The New York Yankees' struggles continued on Sunday, this time a 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, and manager Aaron Boone said afterwards that it's time for the team to "step it up." "We're going to find out what character we're made of," Boone said. "We're clearly in the midst...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 replacements the Yankees could hire if they fire Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees may have no choice but to move on from Aaron Boone after this season. In a season full of nothing but expectations, Aaron Boone’s 2021 New York Yankees keep coming up painfully short this year. The 2003 ALCS Game 7 hero replaced World Series-winning manager Joe...
MLBSFGate

Stanton HR, triple play key Yankees' 8-4 win over Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play Thursday night in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run...
MLBNew York Post

Aaron Judge: Yankees’ struggles on players, not Aaron Boone

BUFFALO — Aaron Judge said Aaron Boone never should have been under fire, despite the team’s poor play throughout much of the season, and credited the manager with the recent turnaround. Asked about the blame directed toward Boone, especially after the Yankees dropped a pair of games in Philadelphia over...
MLBNY Daily News

Gleyber Torres in lineup after early exit from game Thursday

Gleyber Torres was out on the field early Friday testing his back. It was good enough and the Yankees’ shortstop was back in the lineup for the series opener against the A’s at the Stadium Friday night. “Just speaking to him this morning, he felt ready to go,” Aaron Boone...
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 076 - Sean Barber (2; Aaron Boone)

HP Umpire Sean Barber ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone (ball three/four call; QOCN) in the top of the 9th inning of the #Athletics-#Yankees game. With one out and none on, A's batter Mark Canha took a 2-1 slider from Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman for a called third ball and 3-1 fastball from Chapman for a called fourth ball. Replays indicate the 2-1 pitch ruled ball three was located over the outer half of home plate and below the midpoint (px 0.63, pz 3.33 [sz_top 3.47 / RAD 3.59 / MOE 3.51]) and the 3-1 pitch ruled ball four was located over the outer edge of home plate and at the hollow of the knee (px 0.72, pz 1.60 [sz_bot 1.59 / RAD 1.47 / MOE 1.55]), the call was incorrect. At the time of the ejection, the Yankees were leading, 7-4. The Yankees ultimately won the contest, 7-5. This is Sean Barber (29)'s 3rd ejection of 2021.
MLBAwful Announcing

Aaron Boone tells reporter ‘Get the hell out of here with that’ after being asked if Yankees are getting used to losing

The New York Yankees entered the 2021 season as the American League favorites, but find themselves just one game over .500 in mid-June. New York was shut out 7-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday to fall to 33-32. The Yankees have a -7 run differential and are 8.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They were 28-19 entering May 25, but are 5-13 since.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Yankees manager Aaron Boone blows his top during 9th-inning ejection

The Yankees turned a 4-0 deficit into a 7-4 lead by the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday afternoon, but Aaron Boone’s good mood was short lived. With one out in the ninth, Boone called on his closer Aroldis Chapman, who appeared to sneak in a slider on the outside corner to strike out Mark Canha, but home plate umpire Sean Barber ruled it as ball three. On the next pitch, Chapman fired a 99 mph fastball that also appeared to catch the zone, but Barber again ruled it a ball, leading to a walk for Canha.