What Yankees are saying about Aaron Judge’s back issue

JJ opens with a rant on his disgust for the Yankees after they were swept by the Red Sox and listens to Aaron Boone speak postgame to count all of his cliché answers (1:06). Then, he talks about the Nets’ Game 1 win over the Bucks and why he doesn’t think they need James Harden to win the series (27:55). Next, he welcomes FanDuel expert Rob Perez, a.k.a. World Wide Wob, to the show to discuss his Knicks, his pick for the Nets-Bucks series, and why he thinks the Clippers will win the title (32:47). Finally, JJ closes it out with some thoughts on the Mets and Islanders (52:50) before reacting to some listener voicemails (58:47).