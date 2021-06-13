Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp
Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,124 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.americanbankingnews.com