Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)
Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com