Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syk#Stryker Corporation#Sec#Stryker Co#Syk#Sec#Camden National Bank#First Trust Advisors#Boston Partners#Vp M Kathryn Fink#Truist Securities#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $121,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $31.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.