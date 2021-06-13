Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Our job as #investors is to pay attention to the #stocks we own. Part of that involves looking at the #fundamentals, but half of the disclosure comes from looking at price action. The Perkinelmer (NYSE: PKI) data table below can help you with price action, and we have more details too. Trading plans for PKI are shown here too; these plans are updated in real time for subscribers, where this report is static. If you want an update, or a report on a different stock, please get one here Unlimited Real Time Reports.