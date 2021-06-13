Cancel
Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.americanbankingnews.com
