Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.americanbankingnews.com