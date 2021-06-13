Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Lhx#L3harris Technologies#Jefferies Financial Group#Goldman Sachs Group#Lhx#Sec#Advisornet Financial Inc#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo Company#Thestreet
