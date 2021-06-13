Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.americanbankingnews.com
