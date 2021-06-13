FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.