Hudson, Brownlee inducted into CHS Hall of Fame in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School's Hall of Fame added two more members to its ranks at last, after a yearlong induction hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a double ceremony, for both 2020 and 2021 inductees. Chosen by the Student Council, Eric Hudson was honored as the 2020 Hall of Fame honoree and Marques Brownlee as the 2021 honoree. Hudson graduated from CHS in 2004; Brownlee graduated in 2011.