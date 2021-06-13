Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maplewood, NJ

Hudson, Brownlee inducted into CHS Hall of Fame in Maplewood

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School’s Hall of Fame added two more members to its ranks at last, after a yearlong induction hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a double ceremony, for both 2020 and 2021 inductees. Chosen by the Student Council, Eric Hudson was honored as the 2020 Hall of Fame honoree and Marques Brownlee as the 2021 honoree. Hudson graduated from CHS in 2004; Brownlee graduated in 2011.

essexnewsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
South Orange, NJ
Education
City
Columbia, NJ
Maplewood, NJ
Education
City
South Orange, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Mary J. Blige
Person
John Legend
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Marques Brownlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chs#Sociology#Hudson Brownlee#Chs Hall Of Fame#Javascript#Columbia High School#The Student Council#The 2020#The Isley Brothers#The Hall Of Fame#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tesla
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.