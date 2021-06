This wasn’t a typical year for Sammie Panico, a graduating senior at Montclair State University majoring in linguistics. It wasn’t a typical year for anyone. “Being able to take classes from your bed is definitely a plus, but finishing your bachelor’s degree from your bed is not the most exciting thing,” Panico said. “In the end, the fact that we had in-person graduation and got to walk across the stage made everything 10 times better.”