As stated by Wendy Wood, a research psychologist at the University of Southern California, and reported by the Washington Post, we carry two sets of habits with us as we take one step closer to resuming our pre-pandemic lives. They consist of those that existed before the pandemic and those that were established during. The question is which behaviors will prevail: the good ones or the bad ones? "And we'll have to choose which to repeat," says Wood, who is also the author of the book, "Good Habits, Bad Habits." At present, it seems to be a toss-up.