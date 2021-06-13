Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Plague Of Drone Deliveries - Correctional Service Canada Isn't Doing Enough

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DONNACONA, QC, June 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) is calling on Correctional Service Canada to step up the fight against deliveries of packages to penitentiaries by drone, the efforts made thus far having proven insufficient. This morning, UCCO-SACC-CSN staged a realistic simulation of a drone delivery at Donnacona, Qc.

New radar systemsAfter years of repeated requests, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will install advanced radar equipment to detect drones in the coming months. "The radar will allow for more effective detection of drones overflying penitentiaries, which is a step in the right direction," says Frédérick Lebeau, Quebec Region President of UCCO-SACC-CSN. However, CSC is planning to install only five radar systems at the 49 federal institutions across the country. Donnacona is the only penitentiary in Quebec where radar is to be installed.

InterceptionFurthermore, radar will solve only the detection side of the problem. "Once a drone is detected, how will we get our hands on the package before the inmates do?" asks Lebeau. Interception is essential to keep the contents of the packages out of the penitentiaries. "For now, CSC is dragging its feet: there have been preliminary discussions about securing cell windows and putting roofs over the prison yards, but nothing more. If no effort is made to intercept packages, the radar won't do much good."

SeizureCorrectional officers are also demanding expedited installation of body scanners at all penitentiaries. "Once inmates have the illicit items in their possession, they hide them wherever they can. Body scanners will enable us to seize these items." Parliament passed Bill C-83 in 2019, which provides for the installation of body scanners, but two years later, plans have yet to be finalized. Scanner pilot projects are supposed to be implemented at two penitentiaries, in Ontario and Alberta. "However, inmates will be able to choose whether or not to be scanned, which concerns us. We are waiting impatiently for the regulations that will spell out how the Act is to be applied. It is imperative that scanning be mandatory; otherwise, what purpose will the technology serve?"

A scourgeDeliveries by drone are particularly frequent at the Donnacona Penitentiary and have been increasing in recent years. "There's everything; drugs, weapons, cellphones, tobacco. It's all worth a fortune on the inside." The drugs and weapons are taking their toll on inmates and causing outbreaks of violence between inmates and against correctional officers. "The cellphones are used to communicate with the outside and arrange deliveries. The tobacco often causes inmates go into debt, which can have dire consequences." In recent months, despite the ban on visits and the curfew, Donnacona correctional officers have intercepted an average of two packages per week. "That's just the ones we see. There are all the deliveries that get past us." During the month of May 2021, there were eight drug seizures, five weapons seizures, two alcohol seizures, four tobacco seizures and four cellphone seizures at Donnacona. "75% of this contraband was brought in by drones," says Frédérick Lebeau.

SOURCE Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN)

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
618
Followers
24K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Deliveries#Plague#Drone Delivery#Ucco Sacc Csn#Csc#Interceptionfurthermore#Seizurecorrectional#Parliament#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
Businessuasweekly.com

Walmart Invests in DroneUp, the Nationwide On-Demand Drone Delivery Provider

CEO and President of Walmart’s U.S. business, John Furner, released the following memo early Thursday morning:. In our ongoing effort to get customers the items they want, and fast, we know it will take a well-coordinated network of delivery solutions that span the streets, sidewalks and skies. Some of these solutions are still emerging but they’re already showing encouraging results.
Technologyverdictfoodservice.com

Swiggy, Anra Technologies to trial drone deliveries in India

Indian food delivery platform Swiggy and its partner Anra Technologies are ready to begin drone trials for food deliveries in the country. Anra led consortia secured permission from India’s Ministry of Defense (MoD), Directorate General of Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) to commence trials for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Danavation Technologies to Install Digital Smart Labels™ within Petro-Canada in Vegreville, Alberta

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is thrilled to announce that Petro Vegreville, a Petro-Canada franchise located in Vegreville, Alberta, has contracted Danavation to install its Digital Smart LabelsTM within that location. This installation will represent Danavation's second expansion into the gasoline and convenience store segment, following the June 15, 2021 announcement of an installation at the Esso-branded Canadian Gas and Empire Corner and LCBO outlet in York, Ontario. Including the pending Petro Vegreville installation, Danavation will have ten distinct full store installations and 13 pilot locations in place across a multitude of different customers in North America.
Business Insider

Government of Canada providing additional funding to support essential air services for remote communities in Yukon

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The global COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Northern and remote communities that depend on supply chains remaining intact for the delivery of essential goods and services, medical care and transportation needs in their communities. As the pandemic evolves, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners, including provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous communities and the air industry, to address the unique needs of these communities.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Minister O'Regan Launches Call For Proposals Under $1.5-Billion Clean Fuels Fund To Grow Clean Fuels Market Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in our natural resource sectors. Producing and using cleaner fuels in our buildings, vehicles and industries is a key step to exceeding our 2030 climate target and reaching net-zero by 2050.
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

Transport Canada proposes new deadlines for grade-crossing regs

Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra last week announced the publication of proposed amendments to Grade Crossings Regulations in the Canada Gazette for a 30-day public comment period. The proposed amendments will ensure that the regulations are more effective in focusing the efforts of railroads, public road authorities and private...
Economywesternstandardonline.com

O’Reagan: ‘I don’t know if Canada needs more pipelines’

The National Resources Minister and his civil servants don’t know if Canada needs more pipelines, but experts say the answer is obvious. Reporters asked Seamus O’Reagan if Canada needed more pipelines during a stop in Alberta June 3 to announce hydrogen fueling stations for heavy trucks. “I don’t know –...
Celebritiesmidnorthmonitor.com

MALCOLM: Celebrate Canada’s history — don’t appease the woke mob

Canada is a great country, it’s a country worth celebrating. A statement like that used to be banal and universal. Not too long ago, there was a general consensus not just among the political parties, but prevalent throughout Canadian society, that we lived in a pretty special place. “The world...
PetsIdaho8.com

Health Canada warns of shortage in euthanasia products for animals

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Health Canada is warning that there will be a global shortage in euthanasia drugs for animals due to an explosion at a manufacturing plant overseas, but according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), pet owners in Canada shouldn’t worry. On Tuesday, Health Canada posted...
Trafficatlantanews.net

Public Transport Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | Seoul Subway, MTR, Bay Area Rapid Transit

The Latest Released Public Transport market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Public Transport market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Public Transport market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Chicago Transit Authority, Seoul Subway, MTR Corporation, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, Guangzhou Metro, Madrid Metro & Transport For London.
AgricultureBBC

'We don't have enough beef to flood the UK market'

Australian Black Angus beef farmer Robert Mackenzie has been preparing for the UK-Australia trade deal for a year. "We're planning our move into the UK in the very near future, into high-end restaurants for consumers that want to look for something unique from Australia," he told the BBC. "Australian beef...
Health Servicesthedailycannabisnews.com

Delta Cannabis Pharmacy Application For Public Hearing – Peace Arch News

A proposal for a cannabis dispensary on Annacis Island will be subject to a public hearing. The proposed pharmacy would be located at 616 Chester Road, a multi-tenant building on 3 acres off Highway 91, which is currently designated for medium industrial use. The owner is aiming to reallocate the property so that a cannabis dispensary and associated warehouse can be operated within part of the existing building.
Travelzoomerradio.ca

TRAVEL INDUSTRY SAYS NEW BORDER RULES DON'T PROVIDE ENOUGH CLARITY

The travel industry says the federal government’s new border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians are a step in the right direction, but don’t provide enough clarity on what travel will look like this summer. Ottawa announced Monday that starting July 5th that fully vaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter...
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Travel Restrictions To Ease July 5th For Fully Vaccinated Passengers

Changes fall far short of Government's own Expert Panel Report, Canada's major airlines call for a comprehensive re-start plan to re-open borders and end to piecemeal announcements. OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's major airlines noted today's announcement by the federal government that on July 5 th at...
EconomyAviation International News

Transport Canada Recommends EEC Upgrades on Learjet 60s

Concerned about an increased rate of in-flight shutdowns (IFSDs) of PW305A engines powering Bombardier Learjet 60s, Transport Canada has issued a civil aviation safety alert (CASA) advising operators to follow Pratt & Whitney Canada service instructions for upgrades to remedy the situation. Released last week, the CASA cites “a notable increase in engine IFSD events” that were attributed to failures of electronic engine control (EEC) units manufactured by Smiths (P/N 31B4741/vendor P/N 1240KDC).