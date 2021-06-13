Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Glory in Gothenburg as Jonathan Caldwell celebrates first European Tour victory

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdANu_0aT2WnvC00
Jonathan Caldwell (PA Archive)

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell gave himself the perfect belated birthday present by claiming his first European Tour title in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed.

Caldwell, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, fired an eagle and eight birdies in a brilliant final round of 64 to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.

Otaegui had a putt to win on the 18th but charged his birdie attempt four feet past the hole and missed the return putt.

England’s Alice Hewson needed to eagle the last to force a play-off but had to settle for a par and a closing 69 to finish third in the first event on the European Tour to feature men and women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

Caldwell, who partnered Rory McIlroy in the 2007 Walker Cup, began the day three shots off the lead but covered his first 11 holes in six under par and then holed from 40 feet for an eagle on the 14th to move two shots clear.

That lead was short-lived thanks to a combination of his bogey on the 15th and Jason Scrivener making a birdie on the 10th, but a birdie on the 16th took Caldwell back in front.

A bogey on the 17th looked set to prove costly but Caldwell bounced back brilliantly with a superb approach to the last.

The resulting tap-in birdie set the clubhouse target on 17 under par and although Otaegui swiftly got to that mark with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 16th, his bogey on the last handed Caldwell the title.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gothenburg#2007 Walker Cup#Birdie#First European Tour#Scandinavian Mixed#Eagle#The European Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Golf
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Declan Rice hoping to celebrate Euros glory with first ever pint of beer

Declan Rice hopes to be toasting Euros glory with his first ever pint of beer having overcome the knee injury that threatened to rule him out for England this summer. Gareth Southgate faces a number of tough decisions ahead of Sunday’s Group D opener against Croatia, but the 22-year-old is among those assured of a starting role.
GolfPosted by
newschain

US Open day three: Rory McIlroy in position to pounce at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy had his sights set on ending his major drought heading into the final round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday. A decade after winning his first major at Congressional, McIlroy carded a third round of 67 – equalling the lowest of the week to date – to trail Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes by two shots.
Golfbigrapidsnews.com

Caldwell wins European mixed golf event in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Two men and one woman finished in the top three of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament on Sunday with Jonathan Caldwell winning by one stroke for his first European Tour title. “It’s been a dream of mine for an awful long time,” said Caldwell, who...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Marcus Armitage Claims Maiden European Tour Title

The Englishman had started the day four shots back of overnight leaders Matthew Southgate and Maverick Antcliff, but a final round 65 secured his first European Tour title in 71 starts. Armitage, who has enjoyed some superb form of late, with three top-10 finishes in his last six starts, looked...
GolfESPN

Caldwell wins maiden European Tour at Scandinavian Mixed

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell carded a superb 8-under-par 64 to clinch his maiden European Tour win at the Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday. Caldwell came from three shots behind to win in Gothenburg, Sweden by a single stroke. The 37-year-old fired eight birdies and an eagle on the way to finishing...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Jonathan Caldwell Scores “Dream” Victory at Scandinavian Mixed Event

Jonathan Caldwell produced a sizzling final-round 64 to claim his maiden European Tour title at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika. The Northern Irishman entered the finale at Vallda Golf and Country Club three shots off the pace but immediately moved into the conversation with a clean four-birdie outward nine. He added two more gains on Nos. 10 and 11 then drove the green on the par-4 14th and made the eagle putt. He would drop his only shots on 15 and 17 but offset them with birdies on 16 and 18 to set the mark on 17 under.
SoccerThe Guardian

What are football’s fastest returns from relegation to European glory?

“Villarreal were relegated in 2012. Is that the quickest time from relegation to winning a major European trophy?” asks Paul Savage. There were plenty of replies to this one, and the Yellow Submarines were by no means the quickest to rise from the depths. Stefano Marzaroli points out that “Milan were relegated in 1982 and seven seasons later in 1988-89 they won the European Cup”. And in Franco Baresi and Mauro Tassotti, half the fabled Milan back four, went there from the drop to winning the European Cup against Steaua Bucharest at Camp Nou.
Harris, MIMining Journal

Metraux claims her first Symetra Tour victory

HARRIS — Playing in the final pairing for the second time this year, Morgane Metraux (Laussane, Switzerland) came in determined to score well in the final round of the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass Golf Club in Harris. Starting Sunday three-strokes behind the lead did not phase the 24-year-old Florida...
Golfusajaguars.com

FORMER JAG CALDWELL PICKS UP FIRST CAREER EUROPEAN TOUR WIN

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – A birdie on the 72nd hole on Sunday capped a final-round 8-under-par 64 and helped give former University of South Alabama men's golfer Jonny Caldwell his first victory on the European Tour as he claimed the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika. After beginning the last...
MusicNME

Royal Blood announce European tour

Royal Blood have shared details of a European tour next year – see dates below. The rock duo will kick things off at Paris’ Le Zenith venue on March 10, 2022 before taking in shows across Germany and elsewhere in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Italy. They wrap the tour at Dublin’s 3Arena in Ireland on April 5.
GolfGolf Digest

Women and men deem first ‘mixed’ European event a success, as emotional journeyman claims victory

Foursomes partners at Royal County Down in the 2007 Walker Cup matches, fellow Northern Irishmen Rory McIlroy and Jonathan Caldwell both turned professional not long after playing their parts in Great Britain & Ireland’s one-point loss to the United States. Before this week and in the 14 years since, they had amassed a cumulative 261 appearances on the European Tour, winning 14 times and earning €37,211,442 between them.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jonathan Caldwell, comeback with triumph

In Sweden with a good comeback in the final lap Jonathan Caldwell climbs 9 positions and, with a total of 271 (70 67 70 64, -17) strokes, he wins the Scandinavian Mixed and celebrates his first career title on the European Tour. Jonathan Caldwell, Scandinavian Mixed. In Gothenburg, in the...
Golfnewsatw.com

US Open: Richard Bland surges into clubhouse lead at Torrey Pines

England’s Richard Bland continued a dream US Open as he surged into the clubhouse lead early in round two. The 48-year-old world number 115 is playing in the event for only the second time and shot a four-under-par 67 to set the pace on five under. Bland lost his European...
Golfdailymagazine.news

Jonathan Caldwell claims inaugural Scandinavian Mixed; Clemson's Alice Hewson places third

Jonathan Caldwell hit the shot of his life out of the rough on the 72nd hole at the Scandinavian Mixed. The journeyman pro wasn't sure where he stood on the board at the time, but his approach to two feet set up a closing birdie that clinched his first European Tour title. As he walked off the 18th green, tournament co-host Annika Sorenstam gave him a fist pump after carding a closing 64. He called the moment "incredible."