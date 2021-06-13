Jailing of Afghans for Lesbos migrant camp fire a ‘parody of justice’

This World Refugee Day, June 20, coincides with 70 years of the 1951 Refugee Convention, a multilateral treaty that shaped the standards that provide the bedrock of international protection for refugees against discrimination and violation of their human rights. The COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on the 26·3 million refugees worldwide today. International guidelines and national programmes to curb transmission have not always considered the needs of refugees living in densely populated shelters without water and sanitation facilities. The economic harms of the pandemic disproportionately affect the poorest people, applications for asylum and resettlement were disrupted by lockdowns, and refugees have been blamed for spreading SARS-CoV-2. It is timely to consider whether the spirit of the Refugee Convention is being upheld and whether refugees are getting the protection to which they are entitled.