Jailing of Afghans for Lesbos migrant camp fire a ‘parody of justice’

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraconian prison sentences handed down to four Afghan youths found guilty of starting the fire that destroyed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos last year have been described as a “parody of justice”. Defence lawyers called the penalties “unfair”, saying three of the accused were under...

