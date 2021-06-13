Angelina Jolie Spotted Entering Ex-Hubby's Dumbo Digs With Wine And No Security In Sight

The summer of 2021 is playing out to be the summer of ex-loves. First Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and now Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller.

Jolie, 46, was spotted arriving at her British ex-husband's diggs in the Dumbo (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) section of Brooklyn on Friday evening with only her Louis Vuitton purse and an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine in tow.

The Hollywood A-lister was sporting a face mask and working a long, tan trench coat. Jolie was also surprisingly sans her usual security crew. The entire visit took roughly three hours.

As for Miller, 48, he awoke the next morning feeling energetic and ready for a rainy day jog throughout the ultra-hip hood. According to Page Six the mother of seven is currently in New York for a belated birthday celebration.

Jolie and Miller have a long history together since they were cast in the 1995 film Hackers. The pair didn't waste any time. They quickly fell in love and were married in March 1996.

The actress who was just 20 years old at the time already began to show signs of living life on the edge. It is reported that Jolie used her own blood to write the British actor's name on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the nuptials. She later wore a necklace of her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck.

Sadly, the marriage only lasted for a hot minute and the star-studded couple separated in September 1997. Busy schedules and an ocean apart was too much for the relationship to endure. They officially filed for divorce in early 1999.

Jolie has made it no secret over her regret for the split. "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit," she once told the Calgary Sun in an interview, according to The Mirror.

Her public regret over her divorce from Miller was also featured in a 2004 interview for B magazine, in which Jolie stated it "was probably the dumbest thing I've ever done."

Jolie has gone on to marry and divorce twice more – Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and we all know the other guy – Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Meanwhile, Miller eventually wed Law & Order actress Michele Hicks from 2008 to 2018.

Could Jolie and Miller be the next Hollywood rekindled romance of 2021? Stay tuned.