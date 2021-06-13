Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Spotted Entering Ex-Hubby's Dumbo Digs With Wine And No Security In Sight

By Chaunce Hayden
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago

The summer of 2021 is playing out to be the summer of ex-loves. First Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and now Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie, 46, was spotted arriving at her British ex-husband's diggs in the Dumbo (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) section of Brooklyn on Friday evening with only her Louis Vuitton purse and an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine in tow.

The Hollywood A-lister was sporting a face mask and working a long, tan trench coat. Jolie was also surprisingly sans her usual security crew. The entire visit took roughly three hours.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzsXc_0aT2Vftb00
Source: MEGA

As for Miller, 48, he awoke the next morning feeling energetic and ready for a rainy day jog throughout the ultra-hip hood. According to Page Six the mother of seven is currently in New York for a belated birthday celebration.

Jolie and Miller have a long history together since they were cast in the 1995 film Hackers. The pair didn't waste any time. They quickly fell in love and were married in March 1996.

The actress who was just 20 years old at the time already began to show signs of living life on the edge. It is reported that Jolie used her own blood to write the British actor's name on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the nuptials. She later wore a necklace of her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CHDc_0aT2Vftb00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the marriage only lasted for a hot minute and the star-studded couple separated in September 1997. Busy schedules and an ocean apart was too much for the relationship to endure. They officially filed for divorce in early 1999.

ANGELINA JOLIE SAYS CHANGE IN HER 'FAMILY SITUATION' KEPT HER FROM DIRECTING 'FOR A FEW YEARS'

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie has made it no secret over her regret for the split. "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit," she once told the Calgary Sun in an interview, according to The Mirror.

Her public regret over her divorce from Miller was also featured in a 2004 interview for B magazine, in which Jolie stated it "was probably the dumbest thing I've ever done."

Jolie has gone on to marry and divorce twice more – Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and we all know the other guy – Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Meanwhile, Miller eventually wed Law & Order actress Michele Hicks from 2008 to 2018.

Could Jolie and Miller be the next Hollywood rekindled romance of 2021? Stay tuned.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

5K+
Followers
444
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Lee Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumbo#No Security#British#The Calgary Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Is ‘Reconnecting’ With Her Ex-Husband—She’s Always ‘Spoken Fondly’ of Him

After she was spotted visiting her ex-husband at his apartment, fans are officially wondering if Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are back together at this point. Jolie, 46, and Miller, 48, first met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers and were married by March 1996. Their union didn’t last: The former couple separated in 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Over 20 years since their split, however, the pair are now reportedly “reconnecting,” according to the US Sun. (Sounds like another couple we know.)
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly ‘Telling Friends That They're Together’ as a Couple

All the reports about Bennifer's back-on romance aren't downplaying how serious Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are about dating again, just one month after they were seen publicly hanging for the first time. Entertainment Tonight reports that Affleck and Lopez have defined their relationship and are telling their friends that they're a couple. This is not some casual fling.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Surprisingly Long Custody Battle and the Unraveling of Brangelina

Watch: Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt for Kids' "Wellbeing" Whether it's the cast of Friends being there for each other again after 17 years or the emergence of Bennifer 2.0, we're awash in blasts from the past. Sequels, reboots, reunions: Whether scripted or happening in real life, everything old is new again and we're hard-pressed not to let the nostalgia just wash over us like a warm, soothing bath.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.
Los Angeles, CAlosangelesherald.com

Angelina Jolie spends 'special dinner night' with kids

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday with her six kids who arranged a 'special dinner night' for her at Los Angeles restaurant TAO. "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out,"...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s Romance Timeline: From Hollywood’s Golden Couple To Divorce To Friendship

Take a look back at former power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship, from their lavish wedding and subsequent split, to their eventual reunion. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Brad Pitt, 57, are one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. The pair’s relationship has been quite a rollercoaster through the years, from marriage to divorce, nemeses to pals, these two have been through it all. Following Brad’s 2016 divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Jen’s split from Justin Theroux, the duo are seemingly on good terms, and everyone wants to know whether they’ll ever get back together. Take a look back at their love story, which has spanned more than a quarter of a century.