D-backs right-hander Matt Peacock was removed in the second inning of Wednesday afternoon's game against the A's at Oakland Coliseum with an apparent right hand injury. With two outs and Mark Canha on third, Peacock attempted to snare a 97.8-mph ground ball off the bat of Jed Lowrie, but the ball deflected off his hand, allowing Canha to score. Peacock was met by a trainer and threw one errant warmup pitch before being removed from the game.