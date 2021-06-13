Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

5 Games to Plan a Wedding For the 2021 Season

By Zach Lentz
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 8 days ago

I know that many people would be upset if someone they knew planned a wedding during football season (in fact, I am getting married on Saturday to avoid the football season). But IF you do have someone that is planning on getting married during the season, here are the 5 games you can afford to miss this season.

No. 5: OCT. 2 • VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

Scheduling quirks will result in Boston College making its third trip to Memorial Stadium in three years, as on Oct. 2, the Eagles will join Duke (1986-88), Virginia (1972-74) and Wake Forest (1957-59 and 1983-85) as the only ACC programs ever to face Clemson in Death Valley in three consecutive seasons. Including an 18-point comeback victory last season that was the largest comeback win in the history of Death Valley, Clemson has won 10 consecutive games against Boston College, its eighth winning streak of 10 games or more against a single opponent all-time.

No 4: OCT. 15 (FRIDAY) • AT SYRACUSE

Clemson will seek its fourth consecutive win against Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15, which would match Clemson’s longest winning streak in the all-time series from 2013-16. In its last visit to Syracuse, Clemson avenged a 27-24 upset road loss from 2017 with a dominating 41-6 prime-time win at The Dome in 2019. Clemson is 7-2 all-time against Syracuse and has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in all nine all-time meetings with the Orange, including a Top 3 ranking in seven of the teams’ last eight matchups.

No. 3: SEPT. 18 • VS. GEORGIA TECH

Clemson and Georgia Tech will meet on Sept. 18, a season removed from Clemson’s run on the record books in a 73-7 rout of the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta in 2020. Clemson’s 66-point victory margin was the largest in a game between two ACC teams since the conference’s inception in 1953 and was Clemson’s second-largest win all-time against a school presently in the Football Bowl Subdivision, trailing only a 73-0 victory against Georgia Tech in 1903. Clemson enters this year’s game at Death Valley 6-0 against Georgia Tech at home since Dabo Swinney was named Clemson’s full-time head coach on Dec. 1, 2008.

In-State Offensive Lineman Commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up a commitment from local product Mason Johnstone, as the offensive linemen gave his verbal pledge after attending the Elite Retreat this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvBbH_0aT2VRUJ00

5 Games to Plan a Wedding For the 2021 Season

When Clemson opens conference play at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, it will mark only the second time in nine years that Clemson has opened its conference slate at home.

News and Notes From Final Day of Dabo Swinney High School Camps

Some news and notes from the final two sessions of Dabo Swinney's high school camps being held in Clemson.

No. 2: NOV. 20 • VS. WAKE FOREST

Clemson and Wake Forest will face off on Nov. 20 in a series that has been dominated by the Tigers in the Dabo Swinney era. Wake Forest last defeated Clemson on Oct. 9, 2008, a loss that led to the departure of Head Coach Tommy Bowden and led to the elevation of Swinney four days later. In the time since, Clemson has posted a 12-0 record against the Demon Deacons, making Wake Forest one of five ACC programs against whom Swinney is undefeated (Duke, Louisville, Virginia and Virginia Tech).

No. 1: OCT. 23 • AT PITT

Though the Oct. 23 meeting between Clemson and Pitt will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs, the game will represent Clemson’s first road game against the Panthers in series history. However, it will be Clemson’s second game in the Steel City all-time, joining Clemson’s 34-13 win against Duquesne at Forbes Field in 1947 under Head Coach Frank Howard.

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
98
Followers
264
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forbes Field#American Football#Boston College Scheduling#Eagles#Acc#Syracuse Clemson#Syracuse#Ap#Georgia Tech Clemson#The Yellow Jackets#Tigers#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

News and Notes From Final Day of Dabo Swinney High School Camps

CLEMSON - Today marked the final two sessions of Dabo Swinney's high school camps that have been taking place at Clemson since the beginning of June. Some of the top players from across the country have taken part in the workouts, as has a multitude of lesser-known prospects looking to get noticed. Subscribe for full article.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Brandon Maye: 'I Gave Clemson The Biggest Gift They Could Ever Have'

"I mean, I gave the biggest gift to Clemson, I'll share, that's ever been given," former Clemson linebacker Brandon Maye told AllClemson.com. That gift, though, came thanks to some abysmal movement in the pocket during Maye's Clemson days and led to arguably the most important stepping stone of head coach Dabo Swinney's young coaching career: a mobile quarterback.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney's 'Three Rules' Help Lead Robert Gunn to Clemson

At times, special teams can be a very unvalued part of a football team. The importance of reliable punters and kickers can not be overstated. On any given night, field position, as well as an ability to hit field goals, can be the difference between a win and a loss and over the years Clemson fans have become all too familiar with the impact lackluster special teams play can have on the football field.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Softball Sees Successful Season Close

There were no reasons to hang any heads as the Clemson softball team exited the field in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sunday. The Tigers completed an amazing success story, winning an ACC regular-season title and over 40 games in just the second season as a program. Even though it came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Alabama in the Crimson Tide's home regional, Clemson made the NCAA tournament in its first full season.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

More Than Pride On Line for Clemson in ACC Tournament

The Clemson Baseball program is on the verge of turning in its worst season in more than six decades. The Tigers begin the ACC Tournament sitting two games below .500 at 24-26 and the last time Clemson finished a season with a losing record was 1957, the season before Bill Wilhelm took over as head coach.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Makes List of Top Schools for Elite In-State TE Jaleel Skinner

Jaleel Skinner has been one of the Tigers' top targets in the 2022 class and the elite in-state tight end named his ten finalists on Monday with Clemson making the cut. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Greer, S.C. trimmed his list down to Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, as well as the Tigers.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Will Clemson go 12-0 in 2021?

Will Clemson be undefeated when the regular season comes to an end?. It's a simple question and an even easier bet if you like how the Tigers match up with the schedule this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson's win total for 2021 is set at 11.5.. That means if...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Three Clemson Tigers Earn All-ACC Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. - Freshman first-baseman Caden Grice and sophomore shortstop James Parker earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Grice and freshman righthander Mack Anglin received All-ACC Freshman honors as well. Grice (Greer, S.C.) is hitting .316 with 13 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 49 RBIs, 38 runs,...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Looking to Add One More Offensive Linemen in 2022

The first two commitments the Tigers landed for 2022 came from offensive linemen and highly-touted players at that. Colin Sadler, a 4-star local prospect from Greeneville, is one of the best players in the state of South Carolina, one of the top tackle prospects in the country, and a Top-200 player overall.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Way-Too-Early Look: The Georgia Bulldogs

Football season is less than 100 days away for the 2021 Clemson Tigers, so it is time to begin our way-too-early look at each of the opponents on the Tigers' schedule. Head Coach: Head coach Kirby Smart opens his sixth season in Athens having successfully navigated his 2020 team to an 8-2 mark, capped by a come-from-behind victory over 8th-ranked Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson-SC State to Kickoff Time Announced

With less than 100 days to the official start of football season, the countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, has begun. Network officials announced today the first three weeks of football games as part of coverage plans across ESPN Networks for Weeks 1-3 of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Way-Too-Early Look: NC State Wolfpack

Head Coach: Dave Doeren enters his ninth season leading the Wolfpack program,. Between 2017-20, 13 of his players have been drafted by the NFL - including an ACC-best seven in 2017 - the sixth-highest total nationally. And Doeren’s players aren’t just prepared for the NFL. During his tenure, 262 members of his team have graduated and NC State’s graduation success rate for football is at an all-time high and continues to rise.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Former Clemson Cornerback Derion Kendrick to Georgia Bulldogs

Former Tiger standout Derion Kenrick has chosen the Georgia Bulldogs as his new home for his final season of college football. Kendrick, a senior cornerback who was kicked off the team by head coach Dabo Swinney in February, was found asleep in a car with a gun in his lap on March 12 at around 3 a.m. by Rock Hill police officers, court records obtained by The State showed. He also had a small amount of marijuana, which led to a simple possession charge.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Lands Grad Transfer Naz Bohannon From Youngstown St

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) on Wednesday. Bohannon played four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-21) and will be immediately eligible after graduating from Youngstown State with a degree in business administration. Bohannon is one of just 22...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Way-Too-Early Look: Boston College Eagles

Head Coach: In his first season at BC, Jeff Hafley finished with the most victories of any first-year head coach in college football in 2020. The 36th head coach in Boston College history, Hafley led BC to a 6-5 season that included near upsets of No. 1 Clemson and No. 11 North Carolina.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

First Day of June Brings Multitude of Clemson Offers to Top 2023 Targets

The next few weeks are shaping up to be one of the busiest times the Clemson Football program has seen in quite some time. Not only are countless high-profile recruits set to visit the campus at some point over the next month, but June also signifies the beginning of offers going out to 2023 prospects, and the coaches wasted no time, sending out a number of offers to top targets on Tuesday.