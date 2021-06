Kieran Tierney is the surprise omission from Scotland’s starting line-up to face the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 opener.The Arsenal left-back is not quite fit enough for the Group D opener at Hampden Park.Steve Clarke told the BBC that Tierney could be in line to feature against England on Friday: "Kieran picked up a little niggle in training during the week."Not ready for this one, hopefully ready for the next one [against England]."Clarke has also opted against starting Che Adams, instead preferring Ryan Christie to partner Lyndon Dykes, who leads the line for the Tartan Army.Stuart Armstrong gets...