The Giants brought the long ball for Father's Day at Oracle Park as four home runs powered them past the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday for an 11-2 win. While the balls sailed over the wall in San Francisco, the Giants earned a three-game series win over the Phillies. The Giants now have won or split eight straight series as they continue to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The last series they lost was at the hands of the Dodgers in a three-game sweep back on May 21-23.