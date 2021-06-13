National column: Coaches need to tell NCAA what's acceptable, threaten not showing up

But the house was nearly full, so let’s call it 11,000 inside Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium on a Thursday afternoon. Yes, the game was supposed to be played in prime time, but weather had pushed everything back a day, and ESPN had Game 3 between the Nets and the Bucks going, ESPN2 had the first day of the NCAA outdoor track-and-field meet and ABC a bunch of programming built around justice warrior Erin Brockovich — seriously — so, of course, the most important and final game of the college softball season was taking place in the middle of the afternoon.