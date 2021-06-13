Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

National column: Coaches need to tell NCAA what's acceptable, threaten not showing up

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut the house was nearly full, so let’s call it 11,000 inside Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium on a Thursday afternoon. Yes, the game was supposed to be played in prime time, but weather had pushed everything back a day, and ESPN had Game 3 between the Nets and the Bucks going, ESPN2 had the first day of the NCAA outdoor track-and-field meet and ABC a bunch of programming built around justice warrior Erin Brockovich — seriously — so, of course, the most important and final game of the college softball season was taking place in the middle of the afternoon.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Patty Gasso
Person
Carol Hutchins
Person
Erin Brockovich
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Softball#Hall Of Fame Stadium#Espn2#Abc#The College World Series#The Washington Post#Lsu#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Disney
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
Related
Oregon Statepresspublications.com

Oregon’s Jake Gladieux wins NCAA D-III national title

Gladieux qualified for the event on Thursday when he finished the preliminary race with a time of 52.64, good enough to be the fourth seed for the final race. He would shave further time off for this race coming in with the win at 52.57. "To win a national championship...
Eugene, ORtigerdroppings.com

National Champs! Men's Track & Field Wins NCAA Title

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Per LSUSports.net: Eugene, Oregon – Dennis Shaver's top ranked LSU men's track and field team scored 84 points en route to securing the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Title on Friday evening at Hayward Field. LSU won five individual event titles and the 4x100 meter relay at the meet as the Tigers showed their brute dominance over the rest of the field.
Eugene, ORmgoblue

Wolverines Set to Face Nation's Best at NCAA Championships

NCAA Outdoor Championships (Eugene, Ore.) Thursday, June 10 -- Day 1, 4:02 p.m. PDT | Live Video Hub. TV: ESPN2 / Track events (3:30 p.m. PDT) Saturday, June 12 -- Day 2, 3:24 p.m. PDT | Live Video Hub. TV: ESPNU / Track events (3 p.m. PDT) • Social Media:...
Moscow, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

WSU’s Ryan places eighth in 1,500 at NCAA national outdoor meet

EUGENE, Ore. — It required a long, rigorous journey, but Paul Ryan is a national medalist. Just barely. The Washington State senior distance runner from Moscow placed eighth in the men’s 1,500-meter run Friday at the NCAA outdoor track meet at Hayward Field, his first top-8 national placing in six years as a Cougar.
Archbold, OHCrescent-News

Gross column: Archbold shows what we know

What may have seemed like a gamble for Archbold on Saturday didn’t feel like much of a risk for Dick Selgo and the Bluestreaks in the Division III state semifinals. With an all-Ohio caliber pitcher in junior DJ Newman as a conventional-wisdom choice to take the bump against Canton Central Catholic and a talented but youthful freshman in Jayden Seiler, Selgo chose the latter.
Geneva, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Duke's Aveni prepares for final collegiate races at NCAA national meet

Brittany Aveni waitedpatiently for the results of the women’s open 400-meter inside a tent at the University of Oregon. She had already completed her race, but needed to see how the other runners finished on Thursday. Eventually the Duke runner got the call. The Geneva graduate was advancing to the...
Rushville, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Plater places at NCAA Nationals

Rushville-Industry graduate and Illinois graduate student Manning Plater represented the University of Illinois track squad on day one of the NCAA Championships hosted by the University of Oregon. Plater placed tenth overall in the men's hammer throw. With a tenth place finish, Plater earned Second Team All-American status in the...
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

Tomorrow is a HUGE Day for WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Tomorrow is the day that West Virginia Mountaineers football fans have been waiting for!. Four star quarterback Nicco Marchiol makes his decision on his birthday, June 21st, and it could be a decision that alters the course of the WVU football program forever. Yes, West Virginia...
College Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

N.C. State topples Stanford in CWS opener

Jonny Butler had a home run among his three hits and drove in five runs as North Carolina State defeated Stanford 10-4 on Saturday in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series at Omaha, Neb. Butler hit a two-run home run in the first inning and added a...
College SportsScarlet Nation

NC State has a strong team performance in win over Stanford

Before flying out to Omaha for the College World Series, NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent told the media that one of the keys to success was maximizing your opportunities. At this stage and level of college baseball, missed chances are magnified. Stanford baseball coach David Esquer could tell...
College SportsUSA Today

Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the...
MLBAnderson Herald Bulletin

National column: Pitchers not the victim of game’s sticky situation

Major League Baseball is not blameless. Indeed, it’s handled the situation poorly. Rather than acting in the first place, it has reacted instead. It was caught flat footed. But that’s not to say MLB’s not reacting would be better than nothing, because it would be worse. If you want a...
Tuscaloosa, ALRoll 'Bama Roll

Season Wrapup: Alabama Baseball Makes Strides

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team continues to make strides and improvement under coach Brad Bohannon. The Tide returned to the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2016 and to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. Bama finished 32-26 overall with a 12-17 SEC record, went 2-1 in the SEC Tournament and 1-2 in the Ruston Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
College Sportsaseaofblue.com

Saturday Quickies: NCAA moves on NIL Edition

NIL is closing in for a number of states in the South as well as California. On July first student-athletes in Florida, Texas, California and a few other states will be able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness while the rest of the country remains in a holding pattern.