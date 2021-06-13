Cancel
Former Alabama Football Player Found Dead At 45

By Andrew Holleran
 8 days ago
A former Alabama football player and award-winning TV anchor has reportedly been found dead at the age of 45. Christopher Sign, who played football for the Crimson Tide in the 1990s under head coach Gene Stallings, was reportedly found dead on Saturday morning. The former Alabama football player had a...

