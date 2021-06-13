Former Alabama Football Player Found Dead At 45

FILE - New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel reacts after referees overturned a ruling on a completed Philadelphia Eagles pass in the fourth quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Monday, Oct. 22, 2001, file photo. Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71. Fassel's son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday, June 7, 2021. According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack. (AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky, File) (Jeff Zelevansky, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — With a winding career that took him from the collegiate game to the pros, Jim Fassel loved to play and coach football throughout his life. It's a game he couldn't get away from even if he tried.