MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Padres, 1:10 PM

By Elliot Teichman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 4.27) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79) Happy Sunday Mets fans! The Mets go for a sweep today!. Marcus Stroman shut down the Padres over 6.1 innings, allowing one run yesterday and the bullpen played great behind him as the Mets clinched both the series and season victories over the Padres. Francisco Lindor got things going for the Mets early with a two-run homer in the first inning. After Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a homer in the bottom of the sixth, Jonathan Villar smacked one right back in the next frame and the Mets never looked back.

