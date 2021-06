I often burn the first batch of pancakes I make. I am not known for my patience, so it is a pretty safe assumption that it is due to a failure to wait for the griddle to heat up. I have accepted my pancake cooking destiny and simply toss the first few into the trash and focus on the golden perfection of pancakes number three and four. Blueberries bursting at the seams, butter oozing down the stack, and a signature “dipping pool” of syrup accessorizes my Instagram-worthy breakfast. Posting a photo helps me to savor my creation and inspires others to build their own pancake pile, or head to their nearest diner for breakfast.