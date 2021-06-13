Iberostar expands its Wave of Change sustainability program
Iberostar Group, which in 2017 introduced an ocean sustainability initiative called Wave of Change, launched an expanded international program called Wave of Change Discovery. The expanded program was announced on June 8, World Oceans Day. At the same time, Iberostar opened its fourth coral nursery in the Caribbean, this one in the waters of Montego Bay, Jamaica, where its resort the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach is located.www.travelweekly.com