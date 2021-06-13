Iberostar expands its Wave of Change sustainability program

PF Chang CEO Damola Adamolekun joined Cheddar to talk about the Chinese casual-dining restaurant's expansion with PF Chang’s To Go. The To Go concepts, launched in February 2020, are much smaller in scale compared to its previous dine-in locations, and according to the CEO, 30 more locations will be opening around the country by 2022. Adamolekun also addressed the ongoing difficulties that service industry businesses like restaurants have had in hiring enough workers, saying that the company is able to leverage its existing infrastructure and move parts as necessary. He noted that he expects to attract potential employees by remaining competitive when it comes to pay and personal time off.