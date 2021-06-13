Cancel
Iberostar expands its Wave of Change sustainability program

By Gay Nagle Myers
travelweekly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIberostar Group, which in 2017 introduced an ocean sustainability initiative called Wave of Change, launched an expanded international program called Wave of Change Discovery. The expanded program was announced on June 8, World Oceans Day. At the same time, Iberostar opened its fourth coral nursery in the Caribbean, this one in the waters of Montego Bay, Jamaica, where its resort the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach is located.

www.travelweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Oceans#Elkhorn Coral#Sustainability#Reef#Wave Of Change#The Iberostar Group
