Battle Royale Games are everywhere ever since Fortnite and multiplayer Minecraft became hits. So Many titles sprouted like Mushrooms with different varieties and flavors. We have games like Valorant, Apex Legends, PubG,Firestorm and Dying Light: Bad Blood. This reminds me of the 90s when fighting games became a hit. It caused an oversaturation of Fighting Games that it almost destroyed the genre. It will take the creation of Street Fighter IV for the Fighting Game Genre to recover. We are having an Over saturation of Battle Royale Games. It can be a good thing or a bad thing but games with no active community will not survive.