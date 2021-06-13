Long road to follow, but worth it.

The founder of slow-travel specialist Byway Travel, Cat Jones, tells Juliet Dennis about how the one-year-old company is tapping into demand for flight-free holidays. A. I was managing director of [venture capital firm] Founders Factory and we invested in businesses across travel. In my job, I was tracking travel trends. I had seen enough data to tell me that this was the right time to launch. People were making sustainable travel choices and realising the impact of flying. We decided at Founders Factory we needed to think about starting up a business of our own. When Boris announced we were going into a national lockdown, I left my job and we incorporated the company the following week.