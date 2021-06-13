Cancel
Video Games

Beast Master - Dev Update 23 - Face Generator Improvement

 9 days ago

Hello everyone, we have been busy working on our new face models for a while. This week, we wanted to share our updates for the face generator. There was something in the previous face models that did not satisfy us. For this reason, we decided to renew the faces of our characters and we are quite happy with the results.

Technology
Video Games
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hearts of Iron 4 dev diary brings gameplay improvements and updates

The most recent developer diary introduces certain updates and changes that are centered on quality of life improvements. Though the changes are not groundbreaking, they are aimed at fan-issued grievances regarding certain in-game features and interactions. Starting off with templates, it is now possible to mark decommissioned ones. They will...
Computersfurybyte.com

RAM Boost Master Download Free (UPDATED)

RAM Boost Master is a RAM optimizer. It enhances your cache to act as a ram booster, increases up your PC speed, frees up RAM and performs your computer faster and stable. It will reduce dynamic memory and will recover used memory from Windows and other applications. It is a simple and powerful tool for both beginners and experts. RAM Boost Master is a high-performance memory manager; it Monitors your system and automatically optimizes it when needed without interrupting your work. Also, it offers various options for settings. Under it, you can define the free memory level that triggers automatic optimization. This can, for example, be set at 50 MB, define whereby much memory you need to free up, you also can set your PC in general settings and page file settings. It prevent stucking of your computer that cause by RAM.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Onward Hugely Improves Audio Quality In New Update

Onward’s latest big update is here, and it includes huge updates to the game’s audio quality. Update 1.8.8 includes two major additions. The first is overhauled audio – developer Downpour Interactive has gone back to rebalance volumes and make sound from a distance more authentic. More importantly, though, it’s added a wide range of more convincing sound effects for things like explosions, gunfire and even footsteps. Have a listen over on the game’s official blog.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Sunday Treatise | Rock Paper Shotgun

Sunday is to get vaccinated and feel the power of Pfizer running through your veins. Before lining up, read the best articles about this week’s games. E3 2021 Finally behind us, rounded up with RPS Some of our favorites From the show. Colm has also put together a video summary coker for those who missed the action. I linked it just below:
Comicsthehighlandsun.com

Poll: Box Art Brawl: Duel #87 – Metroid: Zero Mission

Welcome back to Box Art Brawl, our series of retro box art polls to decide the best regional variants from two or more territories. Last time we celebrated the 30th anniversary of Rare’s Battletoads on NES. Europe and North America teamed up with the same cover on that occasion (same as this week, in fact) and utterly overwhelmed the Japanese version after winning a whopping 90% of the vote. We can’t recall a win quite so decisive in the 86-bout history of the brawl to date.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush first review praises Speed Golf mode

The first review for Mario Golf: Super Rush is out. Famitsu published its review over the weekend, assigning four relatively high scores to the title. According to the reviewers, the game’s true highlight was Speed Golf mode, a brand new addition to the Switch entry in the Mario Golf spin-off series.
Video GamesRPGamer

Scarlet Nexus Gets Launch Trailer, Gameplay Showcase

Bandai Namco released a new Japanese launch trailer for action RPG Scarlet Nexus ahead of its worldwide release this week. The one-and-a-half-minute video features the game’s theme song “Dream In Drive”, performed by The Oral Cigarettes. In addition, the company provided a thirteen-minute gameplay showcase video that features introductions to various elements of the game from Art Director Kouta Ochiai, Producer Keita Iizuka, and Game Director Kenji Anabuki.
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Announcing Crown of Pain

Coldwild Games is happy to announce Crown of Pain, a roguelike tactical combat match-3. Made by Jagit games with our support, you can check out the announcement trailer here:. Heroes ascend to the castle to find the crown of pain, which is said to solve all of their life troubles. But is it going to be easy? Venture forth and find out here:
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Terrorarium – Steam Quick-Hit Review

Cute moogu creatures and no less lovely grandma await you in Terrorarium, an action/platformer game from Stitch Media, featuring puzzles, monsters, wanton destruction, and more. We play as a feisty grandma who shuffles through the mazes surrounded by an army of murderous mushrooms known as the moogu. However, they are...
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Time to attract some fun as Super Magbot heads to PC and Switch today

Today, Team17 announced that Astral Pixel’s Super Magbot is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, with launch discounts available. The game will allow players to harness the ability of magnets in order to explore worlds full of puzzles and enemies. Team17 and Astral Pixel have today launched magnetic puzzle-platformer...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

What is rooted dirt in Minecraft?

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update added a wide variety of new blocks to the game, one of them being rooted dirt. Previous versions of Minecraft already featured various forms of dirt blocks prior to the latest update, but rooted dirt has been added to the list. This block functions quite differently than the other established dirt blocks, however.
Books & Literaturebeastsofwar.com

Hobby book keeping - Armoured Demon

I remember painting a Gnoll for Rangers of Shadow Deep. The only comment that stands out to me is that it was a little clean and why isn’t there any blood on his axe? I said that once he damages one of my men I’ll add some blood between games. I only half meant it but this is actually my intention this time.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends dev provides update on Ranked Arenas in Season 9

Respawn’s Director of Communications Ryan Rigney has provided fans with an update on Ranked Arenas in Season 9, stating that Apex Legends’ devs need slightly longer with it before it’s ready to launch in-game. Apex Legends’ Arenas mode dropped with Season 9: Legacy, constituting the biggest shake-up of the new...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Crusader Kings 3 Dev Diary summary of latest updates

Crusader Kings 3, as with all Paradox Interactive games, thrives on updates and fixes. Such is the case with the latest update, and we bring you the summary of the ten-page long document, regarding changes and bug fixes. The free features aim to improve the game's quality of life and...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

June Xbox Update: party chat improvements, official posts in the app

Xbox fans are looking at some new updates coming their way this month. The latest Xbox update will bring party chat with speech-to-text and text-to-speech, official posts from your favourite games in the Xbox mobile app, the ability to reorder groups in the guide, and more. Party Chat: Speech-to-Text and...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Colourful photography game Beasts of Maravilla Island out this month [updated]

Update: While it was originally announced that the game would release today, the team took to Twitter to reveal that following “unforeseen last minute delays,” Beasts of Maravilla Island would only launch today for PC and Switch (US only), with the Xbox One, PS4, and international Switch releases sliding to later this month. We have updated the article accordingly.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Biomutant updates on PS4 and PC with a mountain of changes and improvements; patch details

Biomutant hit the market last May and since then, its managers have worked tirelessly to correct errors and improve the experience with the game. And this time around, the new update is the biggest released to date. This is version 1.5, which is now available for PC and PS4 –en Xbox One will arrive throughout this week– and brings with it a huge amount of modifications. Next, we offer you the most relevant ones.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Halo community director updates fans on Master Chief in Smash Ultimate

Halo’s Community Director has commented on rumors that Master Chief would be joining Smash Ultimate after fans were disappointed that he wasn’t revealed at E3. Fans have been expecting Master Chief to be announced for Smash Ultimate ever since Microsoft worked with Nintendo to bring Banjo to the game back at E3 2019.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Mastering 2-Bus Compression To Improve Your Mixes

In this article Steve DeMott explains his approach to Bus Compression. Why is it important and what does it achieve?. Compression is a big deal in audio production. That’s probably why there are so many articles & videos about them. I admit that I love compression & compressors. Used properly they can be magic to a mix. With that said, this is not going to be an article that will explain the basics of what compression is, and how it works. That’s been covered ad nauseum. We’re going to get right into the nitty gritty of compression & discuss the intricacies of how it works. So, while this article could be about compression in mastering, it is really an article about mastering the art of 2-bus compression.