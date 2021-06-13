Beast Master - Dev Update 23 - Face Generator Improvement

RAM Boost Master is a RAM optimizer. It enhances your cache to act as a ram booster, increases up your PC speed, frees up RAM and performs your computer faster and stable. It will reduce dynamic memory and will recover used memory from Windows and other applications. It is a simple and powerful tool for both beginners and experts. RAM Boost Master is a high-performance memory manager; it Monitors your system and automatically optimizes it when needed without interrupting your work. Also, it offers various options for settings. Under it, you can define the free memory level that triggers automatic optimization. This can, for example, be set at 50 MB, define whereby much memory you need to free up, you also can set your PC in general settings and page file settings. It prevent stucking of your computer that cause by RAM.