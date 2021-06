Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 6/13/2021. Nets at Bucks—NBA pick is Brooklyn Nets -2. Brooklyn had a poor shooting performance in Game 3 held to 83 points and 36% shooting from the field and still lost by only three points and a buzzer beater away from forcing overtime. We saw a huge response from the Nets after dropping Game 3 at Boston putting up 141 points on 58% from the floor and 55% from three point range. Nets have been defending well in these playoffs holding opponents to 43% shooting and the Bucks to 94.6 points per 100 possessions along with 42.2% from the field in this series. Past two games Bucks have put up 86 points in each of them. Play Brooklyn -2.