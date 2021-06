Rider Arjun Maini is set to make his DTM debut this weekend, becoming the very first Indian to do so. Maini has partnered up with the Mercedes-AMG GetSpeed ​​Performance affiliate team and will drive the Mercedes-AMG GT3 touring racing car. The racing car was draped in the colors of the Indian flag in what is a proud moment for Indian motorsport fans. The first round of the revamped 2021 DTM Series will run from June 19-20, 2021, and the series will end in October at Hockenheimring. Maini is an experienced international driver and has already participated in the FIA ​​Formula 2 championship as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 category. The 23-year-old was also a development driver for Haas in F1.