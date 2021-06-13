Cancel
Project IMP MMORPG 2021 Update #1

By The Item Editor
gamedev.net
 8 days ago

Here is a devlog with recent project developments. I hope you enjoy the video! :-) Let me know if you have questions or feedback in the comments section on YouTube.

