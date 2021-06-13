Project IMP MMORPG 2021 Update #1

Whoever said that teachers teach because they can’t do has never tried to teach someone new how to play an old MMORPG. Holy crap, this is hard!. Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been trying to help Chris acclimate to Star Wars Galaxies for his Choose My Adventure series, and he’s been gamely following my advice and letting me hand him stuff to make his life a bit easier as he dips into the game for the very first time. And yet… we keep running into things I’ve simply forgotten needed to be explained to someone new (because the game sure doesn’t do it and it’s not intuitive). For example, I remembered to tell him how to travel between planets, but I forgot to explain how to travel between cities, meaning this poor lad was trying to do the legacy questline on Tatooine with just a speeder and no knowledge about ITVs and shuttleports. I am a failure. Sorry Chris!