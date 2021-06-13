Cancel
devlog 6/12/21

 10 days ago

Today was a weird day for my development. There were some bugs that pushed me off course. There were things I hadn't noticed while implementing the events that I had to go back and fix. A lot of little things that are easy to miss but take a long time to adjust.

Metro Exodus PS5 review

The Metro Exodus PS5 release is a shining example of how new technology can change a game from another era. It was far from a bad game when it came out in early 2019, especially when it came to the presentation. It’s been only a month since the Enhanced Edition came out on PC, and the changes in that version were clear. On PS5, the ray tracing is wonderful. Running at 4K and 60fps, Artyom’s struggle looks gorgeous.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wiki Guide

If you are a brand new player we highly recommend using either Catti-Brie the Human Archer or Bruenor Battlehammer the Dwarf Fighter. Bruenor is an easy to use melee character thanks to his high health and defense, and he even begins with a powerful area of effect move that will help deal with groups of enemies.
Steam Version of 'Earth Defense Force: World Brothers' Ditches Region-Locking

When we reviewed Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, the recent EDF spin-off from Yuke's and D3 Publisher, we mostly had a great online co-op experience. The Steam version of the game, however, inexplicably suffered from region-locked lobbies. (The PlayStation and Switch versions weren't affected.) Workarounds will no longer be necessary when playing with folks from other places, thankfully, because the region locking has now been fixed!
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review

An open world adventure? That you have to colour in yourself? It sounds weird, but that’s the best way to describe Chicory: A Colorful Tale. The hero of Chicory isn’t your typical adventure-game protagonist. There’s no sword or shield in sight; in fact, there’s no real combat whatsoever. Instead, your hero is a dog who starts out as nothing but a lowly janitor. Named after your favourite food (or a randomly-generated food), this hero inadvertently becomes The Wielder; the most important person in all of the land – the person in charge of colouring everything in.
Skul: The Hero Slayer Adds Dead Cells Character The King

Game developer SouthPAW Games and publisher NEOWIZ have recently announced the launch of the newest update for video game Skul: The Hero Slayer. The rogue-lite 2D platformer will be getting a new collaboration content with Motion Twin’s Dead Cells, which will add the character The King. Other additions are 8 other new skulls, new special event maps, NPCs, and more. There is also a new Skul and Dead Cells combo deal called Off With Your Head Bundle on Steam for a combined 10 percent off for both games with Skul seeing a 25 percent off sale during Midweek Madness and for the next two weeks.
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review – A New Way to go to War

Warhammer 40,000: Age of Sigmar is an expansion of the Warhammer Game shop that came out about 6 years ago to expand on the vast fantasy world that they already had running. This new change replaced the Old World medieval-style feel of the game with a new and exciting multi-dimensional Mortal Realms. This also in turn introduced players to new factions and new play styles. For some players, it was a kick in the face to have this new world brought forward, but for others, it meant starting over from scratch and learning all over again.
'Phantom Abyss' Available On Steam Early Access - Trailer

Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into trap-laden, procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within their walls. Intrepid adventurers will dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the...
Trivia Crossing 6-12-21

Grab your sunglasses and sunscreen, because in this week’s crossword, we’re having fun in the sun!. Instructions: To play, click in any square below and start typing your answers. If you guessed correctly, your answer will show up green — if not, it will be red. Use the backspace key to delete letters; there is also an option to clear the entire puzzle in the bottom right corner. Good luck!
Starfield Trailer From E3 2021 Entirely on Game Engine

A developer from Bethesda Softworks has revealed that the trailer of Starfield presented at E3 2021 was created entirely on the game's engine. The first and one of the biggest titles shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was the space RPG Starfield. The game's atmospheric trailer made quite an impression and gave us a foretaste of what awaits us on November 11, 2022, when the game will be released. And literally, because one of the developers - Keith Beltramini, who deals with lighting in Bethesda games - revealed that the video was created entirely with Creation Engine 2 technology, without the use of any cinematic tools.
Karen drags small business in Google review after mistakenly letting her daughters spend $126 on stickers (updated)

TikToker and small business owner Austin Scott recently made a $126 sticker sale, apparently much to the dismay of the young purchasers’ mother. In a video posted Saturday, Scott said he got dragged in a Google review from the confused woman after her daughters used her card to purchase 40 stickers, which she mistakenly thought would cost around $10.
Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
6/12/21 - Meeting International de Nice Live Webcast Info

The 2021 Meeting International de Nice will be broadcast live by RunJumpThrow.com Saturday June 12. RunnerSpace.com will be the exclusive broadcast partner for USA & Canadian +PLUS subscribers. All other viewers can watch on RunJumpThrow.com. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm ET on Saturday. The webcast and on-demand...
Eerie 'Well From Hell' in Yemen Leaves Officials Scratching Their Heads

A curious and rather eerie chasm, dubbed the 'Well from Hell,' continues to baffle authorities in Yemen despite being in existence for centuries. The peculiar pit, which is located in the country's Al-Mahra near the border with Oman, reportedly measures nearly 98 feet in diameter, however its depth is actually a mystery. "We've never reached the bottom of this well," explained Salah Babhair, an official with Al-Mahra's geological survey and mineral resources authority, "as there's little oxygen and no ventilation." As such, experts can only guess how deep the hole might be with estimates ranging from around 300 feet up to approximately 800 feet.
Annihilate This Week 6/12/21: “Aggression, consequent on the growth of luxury.”

ANNIHILATE THIS WEEK hits every Weekend (Saturday or Sunday) with the intent of covering important new releases — grouping short reviews for albums, EPs and demos selected from the current week’s best. These albums were overlooked for more detailed review for any number of reasons, I’m either low on time or the music itself doesn’t warrant depth of inquiry or require too-serious engagement. I do my best to cover as much of everything I receive in some form regardless of genre or representation, so, don’t hesitate to send anything and everything my way: grizzlybutts@hotmail.com.
Monday 6/21/21

The goal is to find a heavy for the upcoming strength cycle. If you have no number to base off of, just go until failure or when form starts to break down.
'Thymesia' Gameplay Trailer Shows Fast 'Sekiro'-Style Combat

"Thymesia" features a mix of "Bloodborne" and "Sekiro's" combat mechanics. The game's combat is fast and lethal with an emphasis on stringing combos. "Thymesia" uses a power system that summons spectral weapons for players to use. An official game trailer for the upcoming fast-paced action “Souls”-like game “Thymesia” was recently...
Starfield Trailer Was Constructed Entirely In-Game, No Cinematic Tools Were Used

The Starfield reveal trailer certainly got a lot of gamers talking about Bethesda Game Studios' new IP in over twenty-five years. Opening Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, Elder Scrolls and Fallout director Todd Howard delivered a first look at the game's visuals powered by the Creation Engine 2, reportedly the largest overhaul ever made by Bethesda to its own engine.
12 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (6/14/21 - 6/20/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the long-awaited arrival of Crypt of the NecroDancer, a fresh new solo card game from CD Projekt Red, and the official launch for the popular MMO RuneScape Mobile. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.