Class of 2022, Athlete, Jordan Dotson plays for Burlington Township in Burlington, New Jersey. At 6-4, 205 pounds, he is athletically gifted. He plays wide receiver and linebacker, both important positions on the football field. Dotson caught 14 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns last season averaging 20.4 yards per catch. At Linebacker, he had 66 total tackles one sack one interception (which he returned for a 51-yard touchdown) two passes defensed with four for a loss averaging 9.4 tackles per game. He is one of the top targets of the Villanova Wildcats and fits the mold of explosive athletes on the roster. He broke down his top ten schools and the rest of his recruitment.