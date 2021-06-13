The .us TLD suffix: pros & cons for your domain

As a website creator, consultant and the owner of a hosting company for both general and radio/podcast sites, I often discuss domain options with clients at the beginning of a project. If the .com is already taken, some clients who are based in the United States immediately consider the .us TLD (top level domain) suffix since it has several benefits: The .us TLD is short, easy to pronounce and understand when stated aloud in person, on the telephone, on the radio, TV or on a podcast, even when said aloud in several other languages. The .us TLD is also great if the individual or organization wants to flaunt the fact that it is based in the United States. However, there are also two negative issues that creators should know in advance.