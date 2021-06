Any habit that connects you to your values or something bigger than yourself is a good one to cultivate to increase spiritual wellness. For some people that might mean praying, for others it might be meditating, or going for a walk. Doing some kind of exercise at regular intervals that helps you figure out your values or re-connect you with them can also be very beneficial for our spiritual wellness. Also, when I’m building new habits, sometimes I like to think of it more as creating a ritual. Creating a habit can sometimes feel like you’re doing things on autopilot, but a ritual brings meaning to your life. So let’s say you want to start reading before bed. You could turn that into a more meaningful ritual by lighting a candle when you read and cuddling up with your favorite blanket.